Road reopens after closure due to police incident near Norwich

Updated

There is heavy congestion along the A11 and Newmarket Road in Cringleford, Norwich, due to a police incident - Credit: Google

There were heavy delays on roads around Norwich due to a police incident near the city.

Emergency services attended the scene in Colney Lane in Cringleford at about 5pm on Thursday, October 6.

The A11/Newmarket Road was closed but it has since been reopened as of 7pm.

We had to close the A11 at Cringleford around 5pm following concerns for the safety of someone on the bridge who has now been brought to safety. This has caused significant traffic delays and the road closures will now be lifted #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) October 6, 2022

Konectbus has warned passengers its services are being "heavily delayed" and said buses could be up to 25 minutes late.

Route 3/4/6/501 - Because of this we are currently unable to serve Newmarket Road. Please head to Norwich Bus Station or Cringleford Bus Interchange. https://t.co/qXcg1JyptX — Konectbus (@konectbuses) October 6, 2022

Norfolk Fire Service crews from Earlham and Carrow attended.

There was heavy traffic along the A11 and Newmarket Road between Cringleford and the city centre following the incident.



