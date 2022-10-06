Updated
Road reopens after closure due to police incident near Norwich
Published: 6:24 PM October 6, 2022
Updated: 7:12 PM October 6, 2022
- Credit: Google
There were heavy delays on roads around Norwich due to a police incident near the city.
Emergency services attended the scene in Colney Lane in Cringleford at about 5pm on Thursday, October 6.
The A11/Newmarket Road was closed but it has since been reopened as of 7pm.
Konectbus has warned passengers its services are being "heavily delayed" and said buses could be up to 25 minutes late.
Norfolk Fire Service crews from Earlham and Carrow attended.
There was heavy traffic along the A11 and Newmarket Road between Cringleford and the city centre following the incident.