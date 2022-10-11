Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Heavy delays on A146 after crash near Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:14 PM October 11, 2022
There have been heavy delays on the A146 at Trowse after a crash

There have been heavy delays on the A146 at Trowse after a crash - Credit: Google

There have been heavy delays on the A146 due to a crash near Norwich.

The collision happened at 11.08am today (October 11) at Trowse Newton heading Norwich-bound.

Two cars were involved but no serious injuries have been reported.

Three lanes of the A146 were closed but have since reopened.

Norfolk Fire Service crews from Carrow, Sprowston and Hethersett attended and made the scene safe and provided casualty care.

The road remains congested according to the AA traffic map.


Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
