Disruption expected as roadworks begin on busy city road next month
- Credit: Google
A busy route into the city will undergo works to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.
As a result there will be road closures and temporary traffic lights in place for almost two months.
The project begins on August 1 and aims to make it easier and safer to cross the busy Heartsease Lane in Norwich.
Rider Haggard Road will be closed at its junction with Heartsease Lane and temporary traffic signals will be in place on Heartsease Lane itself for the duration of the works.
The road will be closed for one evening (7pm - 6am) during the week - the dates are yet to be confirmed - commencing September 19.
A temporary pedestrian crossing will also be in place.
First Bus services 23, 23A and 23B will be diverted via Heartsease Lane, Salhouse Road and Deloney Road and the Rider Harggard Road bus stop will be suspended.
The work costing £250k is being carried out by Norfolk County Council which said the project will "improve safety for all road users" through new surfaces and the introduction of a speed table in Rider Haggard Road.