Norwich road closures lifted after car goes into river
- Credit: Archant
Road closures in Norwich have been lifted after a car went into the River Wensum on Saturday (February 12) morning.
Norfolk Police had earlier advised that Barker Street, the Halfords roundabout, Heigham Street and the bottom of Grapes Hill were all closed to traffic.
Fire crews from Sprowston, Carrow and Earlham and the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team were called there just after 7am after a car went into the river between Barn Road and St Crispins Road.
One person was taken out of the vehicle and into the care of the ambulance service.
Images taken at the scene show a section of the barrier between the road and the river broken.
Following the incident, bus services across the city were delayed and diverted.
All roads have now reopened again.