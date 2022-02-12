News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Norwich road closures lifted after car goes into river

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:40 PM February 12, 2022
Updated: 2:48 PM February 12, 2022
A car went into the River Wensum near the Halfords roundabout in Norwich. 

A car went into the River Wensum near the Halfords roundabout in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Road closures in Norwich have been lifted after a car went into the River Wensum on Saturday (February 12) morning.

Norfolk Police had earlier advised that Barker Street, the Halfords roundabout, Heigham Street and the bottom of Grapes Hill were all closed to traffic.

Emergency services at the Halfords roundabout in Norwich.

Emergency services at the Halfords roundabout in Norwich after a car went into the river. - Credit: Darren Hewett

Fire crews from Sprowston, Carrow and Earlham and the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team were called there just after 7am after a car went into the river between Barn Road and St Crispins Road.

One person was taken out of the vehicle and into the care of the ambulance service.

Images taken at the scene show a section of the barrier between the road and the river broken. 

Following the incident, bus services across the city were delayed and diverted.

All roads have now reopened again.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A number of events have been cancelled in Norwich including Comedy in the Park, Craig David and Jason Manford shows

Customers struggle to get cash back as city events cancelled

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Eglington Mews, Norwich

Norwich Live News

Homes evacuated as bomb disposal team swarm city cul-de-sac

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
From left to right: Barbers Tyler, Frazer (owner) and Aidan.

First look at the city barber shop with a bar and poker table

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The closure of the Riverside Road and Thorpe Road junction has had an impact on surrounding neighbours such as Mark Deveney 

Parents fear 'accident waiting to happen' as busy city road shuts

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon