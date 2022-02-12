Norwich road closures lifted after car goes into river

A car went into the River Wensum near the Halfords roundabout in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Road closures in Norwich have been lifted after a car went into the River Wensum on Saturday (February 12) morning.

All road closures are now lifted around the area. https://t.co/WBI5xg2wIw — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) February 12, 2022

Norfolk Police had earlier advised that Barker Street, the Halfords roundabout, Heigham Street and the bottom of Grapes Hill were all closed to traffic.

Emergency services at the Halfords roundabout in Norwich after a car went into the river. - Credit: Darren Hewett

Fire crews from Sprowston, Carrow and Earlham and the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team were called there just after 7am after a car went into the river between Barn Road and St Crispins Road.

One person was taken out of the vehicle and into the care of the ambulance service.

Alert - Norwich over the water



Barn Road is closed around the Halfords Roundabout- First service 30 will be diverting (unofficial but probably via St Crispins Rd, Whitefriars, Palace St & Tombland) — Norwich Bus Updates (@NorwichBuses) February 12, 2022

Images taken at the scene show a section of the barrier between the road and the river broken.

Following the incident, bus services across the city were delayed and diverted.

Update - Norwich over the water



We have had an update on the closure. The whole roundabout is closed. We know believe First 30 will divert via Drayton Rd, Oak St, St Crispins rd. will confirm exact diversion shortly — Norwich Bus Updates (@NorwichBuses) February 12, 2022

All roads have now reopened again.