City road to be closed for three nights

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:02 PM April 22, 2021   
Road works in Norfolk this week.

Gurney Road will be closed for three nights in May - Credit: Archant

A Norwich road will be closed for three nights in May as essential works for worn out sections of the carriageway takes place.

The resurfacing work on Gurney Road will start on Thursday, May 6 after weather conditions postponed the work in March. 

A section of Gurney Road will be closed to through traffic from 7pm to 6am for the three nights from the A1042 junction to just past Valley Drive. 

But access will be maintained for businesses and residents from Ketts Hill Roundabout, while a signed diversion route will be in place.

The works, which are being carried out by Norfolk County Council and contractors, will cost £99,000. 

It will consist of a new road surface, new lining and replacement of any metal covers that are in poor condition.

