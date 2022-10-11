How to get from Norwich to London for £10

Greater Anglia is offering cheaper tickets this autumn for destinations across East Anglia - Credit: Greater Anglia

People hoping to travel to the capital this autumn can travel by train for only £10.

The deal has been launched by Greater Anglia, offering passengers a number of cheaper train tickets to destinations in East Anglia.

As part of the deal, customers can get from Norwich to Cambridge for £10 return and can get a return from Norwich to London for £20.

To get the cheaper tickets, customers must book between October 11 and October 30 to travel between October 12 and December 2.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia’s commercial and customer services Director, said: “Our region has so much to offer and whether it’s a trip to the city or coast, shopping or sightseeing, we’re giving people more money to spend on having a great time by helping them save money on their train fare."

Tickets must be booked as standard off-peak advance tickets and can be booked online on Greater Anglia's website.