Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

How to get from Norwich to London for £10

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:41 PM October 11, 2022
Greater Anglia passengers may face disruption on Saturday, August 13 due to strikes

Greater Anglia is offering cheaper tickets this autumn for destinations across East Anglia - Credit: Greater Anglia

People hoping to travel to the capital this autumn can travel by train for only £10.

The deal has been launched by Greater Anglia, offering passengers a number of cheaper train tickets to destinations in East Anglia.

As part of the deal, customers can get from Norwich to Cambridge for £10 return and can get a return from Norwich to London for £20. 

To get the cheaper tickets, customers must book between October 11 and October 30 to travel between October 12 and December 2.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia’s commercial and customer services Director, said: “Our region has so much to offer and whether it’s a trip to the city or coast, shopping or sightseeing, we’re giving people more money to spend on having a great time by helping them save money on their train fare."

Tickets must be booked as standard off-peak advance tickets and can be booked online on Greater Anglia's website. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Onlookers in Dereham Road recall what they saw after police attended an incident on October 8

Crime scene after city stabbing stuns onlookers

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police at the scene of the incident along Dereham Road, Norwich. 

Norwich Live News

One person injured and three arrested following fight in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Katy Jon Went with a couple of her kittens at her home at Whitlingham.

Does this woman have the most cats in Norwich?

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Parents Angela and Chris Edmonds with their children Maddie and Ryley, who moved from Norfolk to the US

Family find 'dream home' in USA - but say Norwich will always be 'special'

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon