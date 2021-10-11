How to get from Norwich to London for just a fiver

Published: 1:10 PM October 11, 2021

Greater Anglia is offering £5 train tickets from Norwich to London over the autumn - Credit: Archant/PA

Thousands of rail passengers are being given the chance to get to London for a "Minnie Driver" - that's Cockney rhyming slang for a fiver!

For a limited time this autumn, Greater Anglia is offering one-way tickets to the capital from Norwich for just £5 - cheaper than a day ticket on the bus around the city.

Launching on Thursday, October 14, until mid November the super cheap rail fares mean that a journey to the Big Smoke and back will set you back around the same amount as a taxi into Norwich from the suburbs.

In an effort to get more people exploring and enjoying days out, Greater Anglia has made 50,000 seats - which it is calling Hare Fares - available across its various routes in the East for £5.

You could get to London and back three times for less than the price of one ride on the London Eye - Credit: PA

They are available to buy now online and through the Greater Anglia app but with destinations including Cambridge, Ipswich, Colchester and Southend sharing the fares, people in the Fine City will have to be quick to snap them up.

Martin Moran, Great Anglia's commercial director, said: "Travelling by train is cheaper than you think and our new bargain Hare Fares mean people can travel for less this autumn.

"Our region has so much to offer and whether it's city or coast, shopping or sightseeing, we're giving people more money to spend on having a great time by helping them save money on their train fare."

The offer lasts until November, meaning it also includes the October half-term school break - but can not be used with GroupSave or rail cards.

Norwich face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge during the offer - the same venue they lifted the FA Youth Cup - Credit: Matthew Usher

And it will also provide a boost for Norwich City supporters, with the club's next two away trips falling in this window and taking place in the capital - with visits to Chelsea on October 23 and Brentford on November 6.

However, with the deal expiring on Sunday, November 21, it will be done and dusted before the Christmas holidays.

