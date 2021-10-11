How to get from Norwich to London for just a fiver
- Credit: Archant/PA
Thousands of rail passengers are being given the chance to get to London for a "Minnie Driver" - that's Cockney rhyming slang for a fiver!
For a limited time this autumn, Greater Anglia is offering one-way tickets to the capital from Norwich for just £5 - cheaper than a day ticket on the bus around the city.
Launching on Thursday, October 14, until mid November the super cheap rail fares mean that a journey to the Big Smoke and back will set you back around the same amount as a taxi into Norwich from the suburbs.
In an effort to get more people exploring and enjoying days out, Greater Anglia has made 50,000 seats - which it is calling Hare Fares - available across its various routes in the East for £5.
They are available to buy now online and through the Greater Anglia app but with destinations including Cambridge, Ipswich, Colchester and Southend sharing the fares, people in the Fine City will have to be quick to snap them up.
Martin Moran, Great Anglia's commercial director, said: "Travelling by train is cheaper than you think and our new bargain Hare Fares mean people can travel for less this autumn.
"Our region has so much to offer and whether it's city or coast, shopping or sightseeing, we're giving people more money to spend on having a great time by helping them save money on their train fare."
The offer lasts until November, meaning it also includes the October half-term school break - but can not be used with GroupSave or rail cards.
And it will also provide a boost for Norwich City supporters, with the club's next two away trips falling in this window and taking place in the capital - with visits to Chelsea on October 23 and Brentford on November 6.
However, with the deal expiring on Sunday, November 21, it will be done and dusted before the Christmas holidays.
Five things to do in London this autumn
- See Back to the Future: The Musical: The musical adaptation of the 80s cult classic movie debuted on stage in August at the Adelphia theatre and even features Norwich's own Nic Myers. Great Scott! And if Delorean-riding and hoverboard flying isn't your thing, you're spoiled for choice on the West End
- Cheer on the Canaries: City's next to away trips are in London, against Chelsea and Brentford. On the Ball, City!
- Get ahead on your Christmas shopping - It may only be October, but already festive shops and markets are opening their doors in the capital.
- Welcome Dippy back to his home: Dippy the diplodocus has been lucky enough to spend the last few months with us in our beautiful cathedral, but on October 31 he is being packed up and returned home. The fares run until November 21, so you might just be able to catch his return at the Natural History Museum
- See some more Banksy art: Norfolk may have its own collection of Banksy paintings after his spraycation but if that has you desperate for more he has an exhibition at 50 Earlham Street coincidentally running until the day the offer ends - November 21.