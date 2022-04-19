How to get a train from Norwich to London for just £5

Norwich to London for £5 is just one of the trips included in the Great British Rail Sale. - Credit: Archant

The Great British Rail Sale will see train ticket prices slashed across the country, with many bargains available from Norwich.

As part of the new government initiative, city folk will be able to travel to London Liverpool Street or Stratford for £5, while those looking to visit Manchester can get tickets for £17.70.

The sale will see reductions of up to 50pc between April 25 and May 27.

The Department for Transport (DfT) is hoping the move - said to be the first of its kind - will help households, facing rising bills and soaring inflation, to afford trips across the UK and boost domestic tourism.

Some of the cheapest fares will see passengers able to travel from Norwich to Harwich and Dovercourt for £3, Ely for £3.20 and Manningtree, Mistley and Wrabness for £3.70.

Tickets available for £4 include trips to Southend, Colchester and Clacton.

Those looking to travel further afield will be able to visit Leicester for £12.20, Chesterfield for £12, Sheffield for £12.50 and Warrington for £18.50.

Tickets must be bought a minimum of one day before the date of travel and these fares are only available online.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia’s commercial customer services and train presentation director, said: “Customers travelling across East Anglia can now save up to 50pc on advance tickets. There is only a limited number and when they’re gone, they’re gone.

“The Great British Rail Sale is a great opportunity for people to explore all East Anglia has to offer – there is so much to see and do.

"Take a trip to London to soak up the sights, visit one of the many wonderful coastal destinations or explore a new town or city.

"Railcard customers will be able to save an additional third off a discounted ticket providing the railcard discount is eligible on the chosen journey.”

Great British Rail Sale tickets are valid only on the date and train shown on the ticket or for the journey and train company booked.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis but are not limited to one per person.

For full information on all journeys which have been reduced as part of the sale, visit the Great British Rail Sale website.