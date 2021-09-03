Grapes Hill roadworks to cause more disruption in Norwich

Published: 1:29 PM September 3, 2021

Road works will begin to improve Grapes Hill roundabout on September 6. - Credit: Archant © 2005

Further roadworks are set to begin in Norwich to improve the city’s busy Grapes Hill roundabout.

The work, beginning on Monday, September 6, hopes to improve the roundabout’s bus journey times, traffic flow, and walking and cycle facilities, but has been previously criticised by cyclists.

The £330,000 improvement is taking place at the same time as the construction of a new zebra crossing on Cleveland Road to minimise disruption in the area.

Covent Road will be closed to westbound traffic towards Unthank Road as a result of the works.

A diversion will be available via Chapelfield Road, Newmarket Road, Colman Road and Earlham Road, and access to Unthank Road will only be available from Colman Road, via the diversion.

Lanes on Grapes Hill roundabout will also suffer closures, as will the pavement on The Hamlet Centre side of Convent Road.

First Buses has announced that its Red and Orange Line services may but subject to some delays, but its Blue Line services 25, 26, and 26A will face diversions on outbound journeys.

First Buses' blue line services will be affected by the works. - Credit: Edward Starr Photographer

The 25 service will operate via Newmarket Road and then Mile End Road/Colman Road to The Avenues and then to the UEA.

People who usually travel from Unthank Road towards the UEA on service 25 should instead catch service 26 from the opposite side of the road.

Service 26 will operate via Newmarket Road, Mile End Road and Unthank Road, towards the city, and then via Earlham Road to resume the usual route.

Service 26A will operate via Newmarket Road and then Mile End Road/Colman Road to The Avenues and then to the UEA and onward to Bowthorpe.

