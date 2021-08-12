Traffic problems after two accidents in Norwich

Published: 10:30 AM August 12, 2021

The Dereham Road and Grapes Hill junction in Norwich. Picture: Google - Credit: Google

Two accidents have caused slow moving traffic in Norwich on Thursday morning.

AA has reported a crash on Grapes Hill near the Dereham Road junction around 9am.

A further accident has also been reported at a similar time on the St Stephens Street roundabout which is causing traffic to move slowly on the A11 approaching the city.

Traffic has also been moving slowly outside Chapelfield Gardens as a result of the collisions.

More to follow.