Girl left with broken ankle after being hit by car

Robbie Nichols

Published: 2:27 PM March 4, 2022
A girl was taken to hospital following a crash in Dragonfly Lane in Cringleford, near Norwich.

A girl was taken to hospital following a crash in Dragonfly Lane in Cringleford. - Credit: Google

A girl has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car near Norwich.

Officers were called to Dragonfly Lane in Cringleford at 4.15pm on Thursday, March 4, after receiving reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car.

Emergency services attended the scene and a road closure was put in place until the area was made safe.

The road was reopened shortly after 5pm.

The pedestrian, a girl, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a broken ankle.

