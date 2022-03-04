Girl left with broken ankle after being hit by car
Published: 2:27 PM March 4, 2022
- Credit: Google
A girl has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car near Norwich.
Officers were called to Dragonfly Lane in Cringleford at 4.15pm on Thursday, March 4, after receiving reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car.
Emergency services attended the scene and a road closure was put in place until the area was made safe.
The road was reopened shortly after 5pm.
The pedestrian, a girl, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a broken ankle.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.