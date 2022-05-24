Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

City road closes suddenly for emergency water works

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:14 PM May 24, 2022
Gertrude Road has closed for emergency water works.

Gertrude Road has closed for emergency water works. - Credit: Google Maps

A city road has closed suddenly due to emergency water works.

Gertrude Road has closed at the junction with Sprowston Road after stop taps broke requiring emergency maintenance.

The road will now remain closed until Tuesday, May 31, with delays likely in the area.

A diversion is in place around Sprowston Road, Silver Road, Mousehold Avenue, and Lavengro Road.

Emergency access will be maintained despite the closure.

Following the closure, city-bound First Pink Line bus services 10 and 10A will operate as usual to Mousehold Avenue but will not turn into Lavengro Road, instead carrying on along Mousehold Avenue and at the end resuming the usual route by turning left onto Silver Road.

Norfolk Live News
Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Police at the site of the burst water main at the bridge over Marriotts Way on Sweetbriar Road. Pict

Everything you need to know about the Sweet Briar Road closure

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Punters enjoying the beer garden at the Garden Cocktail Bar and Eatery in Muspole Street.

Norwich cocktail bar and restaurant relaunches with new name and menu

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Glenn Wilson and Kirsty Taylor, landlords of The Rivergarden where refurbishment is taking place, pictured inset 

Riverside pub undergoes £80k refurb in time for summer

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
St Anne's Quarter in King Street has had issues with sewage. Pictured inset is Green councillor Lesley Grahame 

Sewage seeps through floorboards and blocks sinks in apartment block

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon