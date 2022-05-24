City road closes suddenly for emergency water works

A city road has closed suddenly due to emergency water works.

Gertrude Road has closed at the junction with Sprowston Road after stop taps broke requiring emergency maintenance.

The road will now remain closed until Tuesday, May 31, with delays likely in the area.

A diversion is in place around Sprowston Road, Silver Road, Mousehold Avenue, and Lavengro Road.

Emergency access will be maintained despite the closure.

Following the closure, city-bound First Pink Line bus services 10 and 10A will operate as usual to Mousehold Avenue but will not turn into Lavengro Road, instead carrying on along Mousehold Avenue and at the end resuming the usual route by turning left onto Silver Road.