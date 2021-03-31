News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Road closed due to gas leak

Dan Grimmer

Published: 12:52 PM March 31, 2021   
Taverham Road in Drayton

Taverham Road in Drayton. - Credit: Google Street View

A gas leak has triggered the closure of a road, causing disruption to buses.

The leak, in Taverham Road in Drayton, means the street has been shut - and will remain so until Friday, April 9.

First Buses said the closure means all service 29 journeys that usually serve School Road will terminate at Orchard Bank during this closure.

Cadent Gas is carrying out the repairs.

