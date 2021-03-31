Road closed due to gas leak
Published: 12:52 PM March 31, 2021
A gas leak has triggered the closure of a road, causing disruption to buses.
The leak, in Taverham Road in Drayton, means the street has been shut - and will remain so until Friday, April 9.
First Buses said the closure means all service 29 journeys that usually serve School Road will terminate at Orchard Bank during this closure.
Cadent Gas is carrying out the repairs.
