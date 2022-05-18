Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Two lorries and two cars involved in crash on A11

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:18 PM May 18, 2022
Heavy traffic was reported after the four-vehicle crash on the A11

A crash involving two lorries and two cars led to heavy delays on the A11.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the incident on the northbound carriageway near Ketteringham at about 1.50pm on Wednesday, May 18.

Following the incident, drivers reported heavy traffic with cars "at a standstill".

A Norfolk police spokeswoman confirmed there were no injuries.

MORE: Why are there roadworks on the A11?

The crash follows disruption on the A11 due to roadworks along the route.

The initial works, which started earlier this month, are the first of two projects to affect the trunk road, the latter of which could last until 2025.

The first project, which is being carried out by National Highways to resurface the A11 at the bypass around Wymondham, will last until June 2023.

Disruption caused by those repairs is expected to worsen in early 2023, when works to upgrade Thickthorn Roundabout are set to begin - if permission is granted for them by transport secretary Grant Shapps.

