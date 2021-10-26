Four more roads in Norwich to close for resurfacing work

Published: 4:28 PM October 26, 2021

More roads will close in Norwich this weekend as resurfacing work continues in the city.

Fifers Lane, Meadow Way, Amsterdam Way, and Middleton’s Lane will all close at the junctions with Holt Road on October 30 and 31 and a signed diversion will be in place.

Work, which is expected to end in December, will see the installation of lining for a new bus and cycle lane as well as "essential" road resurfacing.

It comes as part of a £1m project, which has also seen Woodcock Road, Bolingbroke Road (South), Suckling Avenue, Mile Cross Road, and Losinga Cresent (South) closed at the junctions with Aylsham Road.

Mayfield Avenue, Waldemar Avenue, Bramble Avenue, Heather Avenue, and Brabazon Road are also closed at the Cromer Road junctions.

Norfolk County Council is working with bus operators to reduce delays but passengers are advised to check for any changes to timetables and their journey.