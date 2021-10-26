News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Four more roads in Norwich to close for resurfacing work

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:28 PM October 26, 2021   
Trails of mobile phone detection signs took place in Norfolk in 2018. PIC: Louise Bannning, Norfolk

Holt Road in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

More roads will close in Norwich this weekend as resurfacing work continues in the city.

Fifers Lane, Meadow Way, Amsterdam Way, and Middleton’s Lane will all close at the junctions with Holt Road on October 30 and 31 and a signed diversion will be in place.

Work, which is expected to end in December, will see the installation of lining for a new bus and cycle lane as well as "essential" road resurfacing.

It comes as part of a £1m project, which has also seen Woodcock Road, Bolingbroke Road (South), Suckling Avenue, Mile Cross Road, and Losinga Cresent (South) closed at the junctions with Aylsham Road.

Mayfield Avenue, Waldemar Avenue, Bramble Avenue, Heather Avenue, and Brabazon Road are also closed at the Cromer Road junctions. 

Norfolk County Council is working with bus operators to reduce delays but passengers are advised to check for any changes to timetables and their journey. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Prince of Wales Road at night. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police probing reports Norwich clubbers have been spiked by needles

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Tudor Stores has reopened after staff resigned due to safety fears 

Tudor Stores reopens as manager resigns over safety fears

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Red Lion pub, inset Stuart Robertson

'Such a shame': Social media scammer targets Norwich pub

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Aylsham Road works have been causing disruption to businesses

'It's very bad'-Trade decline frustration at stores as roadworks take place

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon