City bus firm forced to skip stop due to petrol queues at Morrisons

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:39 PM April 9, 2022
Heavy traffic from drivers queuing for petrol meant First Norwich has been forced to miss its Morrisons Riverside stop.

Heavy traffic from drivers queuing for petrol meant First Norwich has been forced to miss its Morrisons Riverside stop. - Credit: Archant

Heavy traffic from drivers queuing for petrol meant a Norwich bus firm has been forced to miss a supermarket stop.

First Norwich confirmed on Twitter on Saturday (April 9) afternoon that it would be unable to serve Morrisons at Riverside in Norwich due to traffic congestion around the pumps.

It comes after drivers have continued to queue at some petrol stations around the city as forecourts ran low on fuel following protests outside refineries and distribution centres.

Queues for petrol at Applegreen garage in Aylsham Road, Norwich

Queues for petrol at Applegreen garage in Cromer Road, Norwich, during the week. - Credit: Archant

Over the past few days, there have been reports of queues near garages at Holt Road, Aylsham Road, Mile Cross Lane, Plumstead Road, Pound Lane, Dereham Road in Costessey, Ipswich Road in Tuckswood and Earlham Road and Bluebell Road near the UEA.

But, retailers have continued to reassure people that any shortages are small and will be temporary, with normal service expected in the next few days.

