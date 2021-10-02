Quids in! Cheap buses lined up to boost city's late night economny
Revellers will be able to hop on a bus for a quid this month as they look to make the most of the city's late night economy.
In a bid to give Norwich night life a shot in the arm, First Eastern Counties is slashing evening fares to just a pound.
The firm is launching the temporary offer from Monday, which applies to any bus route within the Norwich zone.
With an eye on helping give a boost to city night clubs, pubs and other evening venues, the £1 fares are on offer from 7pm, seven days a week
David Jordan, marketing manager at First Eastern Counties, said: "We know that Norwich's previously burgeoning night-time economy has been particularly badly affected by the pandemic and so we hope that our £1 evening promotional fare will help make it more affordable than ever to enjoy some great evenings out enjoying all that our fine city has to offer.
"We're looking forward to welcoming new and familiar faces to our services over the coming months as our buses continue to play their vital part in encouraging a rapid and sustainable recovery across the whole area."
The promotion will last for the whole of October, lasting from Monday, October 4 until Sunday, October 31.
And it also extends to people coming into the city from further afield, including those using direct Coastlink buses from places like Acle, Beccles and Worlingham.
It will apply to all buses running throughout the evening, making it possible to get in and out of a city for £2.
The 'Out Out for £1' tickets can be purchases aboard the buses themselves or pre-ordered using the First Bus app.
The offer comes after First's regional boss Chris Speed predicted the ongoing fuel issues may see more people turning to public transport to get around - although he hadn't seen this effect yet.
He said earlier this week: "So far I have not noticed any sudden spike in the number of people using our buses around the city, it's about the same. If the problems persist though perhaps that might change."