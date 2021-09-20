News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Bus routes affected by driver shortages in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:30 AM September 20, 2021   
First bus. Picture: Edward Starr

Driver shortages have affected a number of services in Norwich today - Credit: Edward Starr Photographer

Bus operator First Bus Eastern Counties are operating with a reduced time table today due to driver shortages forcing a number of services to be cancelled.

The cancellations start today and will affect its Network Norwich and Excel D services.

The cancellations are temporary but there is no date set for when services will resume as normal. 

The services affected by certain times being cut will be the Pink Line 11 and 12, the Turquoise Line 13, the Green Line 14, the Orange Line 21 and 22, the Red Line 24 and 24a, the Blue Line 25 and 26, the Yellow Line 28, the Purple Line 36 and 39 and Excel D line.

This will affect the city centre, Sprowston, Wroxham, Spixworth, Hethersett, Dussindale, Old Catton, Bowthorpe, Thorpe St Andrew, Queens Hills, the University of East Anglia, the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, Thorpe Marriott, Mile Cross, Lakenham, Dereham, and Horsford.

A full list of the services affected can be found here. 

