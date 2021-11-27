Bus diversions in place for Norwich City home game
Published: 8:54 AM November 27, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Bus diversions will be in place Saturday afternoon due to Norwich City's football match against Wolves at Carrow Road.
Part of the First Bus' Blue Line service route will be diverted from 1pm to 7pm.
Buses will go straight across at the Foundry Bridge drop off opposite the rail station, omitting the Morrisons stop.
Buses will then follow the evening route via Clarence Road to get back to the rail station side of Thorpe Road.
After 7pm, bus routes will return to normal.
First Bus has apologised for any inconvenience called.
