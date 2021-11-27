News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Bus diversions in place for Norwich City home game

Owen Sennitt

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:54 AM November 27, 2021
The number 25 First bus at Castle Meadow, Norwich.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Blue Line 25 and 26 buses will be diverted between 1pm and 7pm Saturday due to the Norwich City football game at Carrow Road stadium - Credit: Archant

Bus diversions will be in place Saturday afternoon due to Norwich City's football match against Wolves at Carrow Road.

Part of the First Bus' Blue Line service route will be diverted from 1pm to 7pm.

Buses will go straight across at the Foundry Bridge drop off opposite the rail station, omitting the Morrisons stop.

Buses will then follow the evening route via Clarence Road to get back to the rail station side of Thorpe Road.

After 7pm, bus routes will return to normal.

First Bus has apologised for any inconvenience called.

Norwich News

