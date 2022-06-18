Two park and ride routes in Norwich get new operator
Published: 12:01 PM June 18, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A new operator has been announced for the Costessey Park and Ride bus services to the hospital and university.
Following a re-tender, First Bus will takeover the operation of the 510 and 511 services from Konectbus from July 4 2022.
The routes run between the Costessey Park and Ride, located in Long Lane just off the A47/A1074 junction, and the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital and University of East Anglia respectively.
Details of new timetables are available on the First Bus website.