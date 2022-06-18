Two park and ride routes in Norwich get new operator

First Bus is taking over the operation of the 510 and 511 routes from Costessey Park and Ride to the hospital and university. - Credit: Google Maps

A new operator has been announced for the Costessey Park and Ride bus services to the hospital and university.

Following a re-tender, First Bus will takeover the operation of the 510 and 511 services from Konectbus from July 4 2022.

The routes run between the Costessey Park and Ride, located in Long Lane just off the A47/A1074 junction, and the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital and University of East Anglia respectively.

Details of new timetables are available on the First Bus website.