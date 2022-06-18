Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Two park and ride routes in Norwich get new operator

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:01 PM June 18, 2022
First Bus is taking over the operation of the 510 and 511 routes from Costessey Park and Ride.

First Bus is taking over the operation of the 510 and 511 routes from Costessey Park and Ride to the hospital and university. - Credit: Google Maps

A new operator has been announced for the Costessey Park and Ride bus services to the hospital and university. 

Following a re-tender, First Bus will takeover the operation of the 510 and 511 services from Konectbus from July 4 2022. 

The routes run between the Costessey Park and Ride, located in Long Lane just off the A47/A1074 junction, and the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital and University of East Anglia respectively. 

Details of new timetables are available on the First Bus website.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Elton John's plane arrived at Norwich Airport on Wednesday afternoon

Norwich Live News

Elton John's plane spotted landing at Norwich Airport

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
xxx_09_ashgrove_catton_jun22

Three-bedroom fixer-upper in NR3 with 'secret garden' up for auction

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Sharon Blundell with her husband Gary Blundell, who live on Queen's Hills estate in Costessey

Norfolk County Council

Renewed calls for second exit out of burgeoning city estate

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Sir Elton John in concert at Holkham Hall. PHOTO: IAN BURT COPY:Ian Clarke/Chris Hill FOR:EDP New

Carrow Road Concerts

Extra tickets released for Elton John's Norwich concert tonight

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon