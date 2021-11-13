Reduced bus timetables to start due to continuing driver shortages

Temporary timetables will be introduced for First bus services from this weekend due to driver shortages. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Temporary bus timetables will come into effect this weekend with cancellations to some services necessary due to driver shortages.

First Buses will introduce the altered timetables on a number of its Network Norwich and Excel routes as it continues to recruit and train new drivers.

Replacing all previous arrangements by the company for daily cancelled journeys, the timetables will come into effect from Sunday, November 14.

The following services will be affected:

The Pink Line 11 and 12 will operate up to every 15 minutes throughout the day providing four buses an hour, instead of six. Most 11 services will operate as 11A services via Cringleford and Eaton. Weekend services are unchanged.

A small number of weekday morning journeys will be changed on a permanent basis on the Turquoise Line 13 service.

The additional journeys between Hethersett and the city centre on the Green Line 14 and 15 services will be withdrawn.

All Orange Line buses will operate as service 21 between Old Catton and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, running up to every 20 minutes from Mondays to Saturdays. Service 22 journeys terminating at Bowthorpe Shopping Centre will be temporarily suspended.

Red Line 23, 23A, 24, and 24A services will operate up to once per hour from Mondays to Saturdays.

On Sundays there will be two buses per hour between Longwater Sainsburys and the Heartsease Estate, with a bus every hour extending to and from Queens Hills.

Excel D buses will operate once per hour on Monday to Saturday daytimes (rather than the usual two per hour), with additional buses at peak times.

Full details of the changes and PDF timetables can be found on the First website.