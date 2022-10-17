Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash near city

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a crash near Norwich - Credit: Google Maps

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a car near Norwich earlier today.

Police were called to the incident at about 8am to the BB108 Watton Road junction with Hethersett Lane in Colney following reports of a collision.

An ambulance was then called to the scene and a woman was taken to hospital.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokesman confirmed while the pedestrian suffered injuries they were not thought to be "life-threatening or life changing".

Following the incident, there was heavy traffic in the area.