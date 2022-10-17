Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash near city
Published: 9:59 AM October 17, 2022
Updated: 10:48 AM October 17, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a car near Norwich earlier today.
Police were called to the incident at about 8am to the BB108 Watton Road junction with Hethersett Lane in Colney following reports of a collision.
An ambulance was then called to the scene and a woman was taken to hospital.
A Norfolk Constabulary spokesman confirmed while the pedestrian suffered injuries they were not thought to be "life-threatening or life changing".
Following the incident, there was heavy traffic in the area.