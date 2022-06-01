Agricultural trailer stopped on A47 for travelling twice its speed limit

The agricultural trailer, which was being transported by a Unimog, was clocked at speeds in excess of 50mph. - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver transporting an agricultural trailer was caught travelling at twice its legal speed limit on the A47.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the vehicle at Blofield, on Tuesday, May 31.

The trailer, which was being transported by a Unimog, was clocked at speeds in excess of 50mph.

But the legal speed limit for this type of trailer is only 25mph.

A spokesman from NSRAPT said: "RCRT stop on A47 found this combination was being driven at over twice its permitted speed.

"Trailers like this are limited to 25mph on the road."

The officer stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be a farm employee returning to the site after delivering crops.

The driver was issued a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) for using a vehicle at excess speed due to the class of vehicle.

A spokesman added: "A decision will be made by the traffic justice unit as to best deal with the matter.

"Agricultural trailers typically have speed restrictions and the driver should ensure they are aware and adhere to those restrictions."

