Trains between Norwich and London cancelled after tree falls onto line

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:42 PM February 21, 2022
Updated: 3:51 PM February 21, 2022
A tree on the lines at Chelmsford has caused trains between London and Norwich to be cancelled in Storm Franklin.

A tree on the line at Chelmsford has caused trains between London and Norwich to be cancelled. - Credit: Network Rail

Trains between Norwich and London have been cancelled due to a tree falling onto the overhead wires during Storm Franklin.

The tree has hit the line at Chelmsford, with Network Rail engineers on scene to remove the tree and fix the damaged wires.

The line is expected to reopen at 5.30pm.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail's route director for Anglia, said: "Our teams have been working round the clock since Friday to repair damage caused by the storms across the rail network.

The tree which fell during Storm Franklin has damaged the line's overhead wires at Chelmsford.

The tree has damaged the overhead wires at Chelmsford. - Credit: Network Rail

"We are working to restore services on this line as quickly as possible. I’d like to thank passengers for their patience."

The disruption follows the cancellation of all Greater Anglia services on Friday due to Storm Eunice. 

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, added: "It’s been another difficult day due to storm damage on the railway network.

"Thank you to all passengers who heeded our advice to only travel if it was essential."

Norwich Live News
Norfolk Live News
Norwich News
Diss News

