Fallen tree blocks bridge as Storm Eunice disruption continues
Published: 2:35 PM February 18, 2022
Updated: 2:38 PM February 18, 2022
- Credit: South Norfolk Police
A river bridge has been blocked due to a large tree being blown over by Storm Eunice.
Police closed the bridge in Low Road, Keswick, after a tree fell during the heavy winds causing chaos across the region.
Officers have urged drivers to avoid the area while tree surgeons can clear the scene.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.