News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Fallen tree blocks bridge as Storm Eunice disruption continues

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:35 PM February 18, 2022
Updated: 2:38 PM February 18, 2022
A fallen tree has blocked Low Road in Keswick near Norwich.

A fallen tree has blocked Low Road in Keswick near Norwich. - Credit: South Norfolk Police

A river bridge has been blocked due to a large tree being blown over by Storm Eunice.

Police closed the bridge in Low Road, Keswick, after a tree fell during the heavy winds causing chaos across the region.

Officers have urged drivers to avoid the area.

Officers have urged drivers to avoid the area. - Credit: South Norfolk Police

Officers have urged drivers to avoid the area while tree surgeons can clear the scene.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norwich Live News
Storm Eunice
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Smyths in Longwater in Costessey near Norwich will be giving away free LEGO this weekend.

Smyths Toys near Norwich to give out free LEGO to customers

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The Celestial Sound Cloud installation will be in Chapelfield Gardens

Days Out Guide | Video

Huge free light festival with parade through streets coming to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Darts players including Marc Kerr (inset) were disgusted by the state of the toilets in Rileys in Norwich's Magdalen Street

Darts players slam 'shambolic' toilets after urine seeps into corridor

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Pastel yellow home with timber detailing off Yarmouth Road, Norwich, which is for sale for £485,000

Listed home with a 'secret garden' goes up for sale in Norwich suburb

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon