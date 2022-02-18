Fallen tree blocks bridge as Storm Eunice disruption continues

A fallen tree has blocked Low Road in Keswick near Norwich. - Credit: South Norfolk Police

A river bridge has been blocked due to a large tree being blown over by Storm Eunice.

Police closed the bridge in Low Road, Keswick, after a tree fell during the heavy winds causing chaos across the region.

Officers have urged drivers to avoid the area. - Credit: South Norfolk Police

Officers have urged drivers to avoid the area while tree surgeons can clear the scene.

Low Road, Keswick is currently closed at the river bridge due to a large fallen tree blocking the entire road. Officers are on scene & awaiting tree surgeons to clear the tree. Please be patient while we work to reopen the road & find an alternative route. PC36 pic.twitter.com/K4VfsIoDxy — South Norfolk (@SouthNorfPolice) February 18, 2022

