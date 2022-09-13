When roadworks are expected to end on busy city road

Roadworks were still ongoing on Tuesday (September 13) along Unthank Road in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Drivers have been experiencing delays along a busy route into Norwich city centre due to emergency roadworks.

Cadent Gas began repair works following a gas leak last Monday (September 5) on Gloucester Street and its junction with Unthank Road.

This led to the road being closed in both directions, with diversions in place for both cars and the 25 First Bus route.

While the road has now been reopened, there are still temporary traffic lights in both directions which are causing delays.

First Bus has confirmed the 25 service is now running as normal with all bus stops operational.

A Cadent Gas spokesman said: “Today (Tuesday, September 13) we have had to put in new kerb stones which were removed in order for us to reach and repair the gas escape.

"We are now hopeful reinstatement of the road will be fully completed by tomorrow evening (Wednesday, September 14).

"We would like to thank everyone for their patience during these vital emergency works.”