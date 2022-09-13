Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

When roadworks are expected to end on busy city road

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:56 PM September 13, 2022
Roadworks were still ongoing on Tuesday (September 13) along Unthank Road in Norwich. 

Roadworks were still ongoing on Tuesday (September 13) along Unthank Road in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Drivers have been experiencing delays along a busy route into Norwich city centre due to emergency roadworks. 

Cadent Gas began repair works following a gas leak last Monday (September 5) on Gloucester Street and its junction with Unthank Road.

This led to the road being closed in both directions, with diversions in place for both cars and the 25 First Bus route. 

While the road has now been reopened, there are still temporary traffic lights in both directions which are causing delays.

First Bus has confirmed the 25 service is now running as normal with all bus stops operational.

A Cadent Gas spokesman said: “Today (Tuesday, September 13) we have had to put in new kerb stones which were removed in order for us to reach and repair the gas escape.

"We are now hopeful reinstatement of the road will be fully completed by tomorrow evening (Wednesday, September 14). 

"We would like to thank everyone for their patience during these vital emergency works.”

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Police, along with search and rescue teams, have extended their search for James Whitman

Fresh searches on city outskirts for missing man

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident

CCTV image released of man following serious assault in city

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The retail parade in the centre of Norwich’s historic shopping district is up for auction with Acuitus

Parade of shops in city's Grade II-listed building on market for £1.5m

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Graphic House has been purchased by St Martins homeless charity. Pictured inset is chief executive Jan Sheldon 

Former hotel to be converted into hostel for homeless people

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon