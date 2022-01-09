Car crashes on city roundabout

Police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene of the crash in Dereham Road, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Emergency services were called to a crash on a city roundabout.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene on Dereham Road in Bowthorpe, near the Wendene turn-off in Norwich at about 10.15am on Sunday.

It is not currently known how many vehicles were involved or if there were any serious injuries.

Police have been contacted for comment.

