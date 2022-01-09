News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
News > Traffic & Travel

Car crashes on city roundabout

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:37 AM January 9, 2022
Updated: 12:02 PM January 9, 2022
Police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene of the crash in Dereham Road, Norwich.

Police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene of the crash in Dereham Road, Norwich.

Emergency services were called to a crash on a city roundabout.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene on Dereham Road in Bowthorpe, near the Wendene turn-off in Norwich at about 10.15am on Sunday.

It is not currently known how many vehicles were involved or if there were any serious injuries.

Police have been contacted for comment.

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

