Road to close for two months for £75,000 pavement work

A Norwich road is due to shut for two months, so £75,000 of work can take place.

Eight weeks of work on Ella Road, in Thorpe Hamlet, is due to begin on Monday, May 10.

Norfolk County Council says it needs to carry out what it describes as "essential pavement maintenance" on the road.

The work will be done along the length of the road, from the Hill House Road junction to the St Leonards Road junction.

The work will involve replacing the asphalt surface along with several lengths of kerbing and concrete edgings.

It will be done in four phases, starting with the pavement next to Ellacombe Care Home to just past the Hamlet Centre.

The second phase will be on the pavement from 2 Ella Road, at the junction with St Leonards Road, to 48 Ella Road.

The third section will involve work on the pavement next to 52 Ella Road to the Hill House Road junction.

It will end with work on the pavement next to 1 Ella Road, continuing to the Hill House Road junction

That work will mean the cut through footpath between Ella Road and Marion Road will be shut.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: "To ensure works can be carried out safely and efficiently it will be necessary to close Ella Road during works to ensure the safety of the public and our workers.

"We will do our best to maintain vehicle access to properties during the works, however there may be some unavoidable delays while works are carried out and parking will need to be restricted in some areas as works proceed.

"Pedestrians will be directed to use the pavement on the opposite side of the road to where the works are being carried out.

"Some parking restrictions will also be required around the junctions with Hill House Road and St Leonards Road."

The county council says people who have parking permits will need to park their vehicles in a different part of Zone B.

The council said it will work closely with people living nearby to keep disruption to a minimum and will try to help with safe access.

The spokesperson said: "Norfolk County Council thanks people for their patience while this pavement improvement work is carried out."