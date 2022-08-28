Temporary traffic lights in place for a week in busy NR3 road
Published: 5:07 PM August 28, 2022
- Credit: Google
Commuters could face long delays next week as temporary traffic lights have been installed in an NR3 street.
Bull Close Road is undergoing electricity works with the lights in place while this is carried out.
The signals have been put in opposite the Leopard pub.
This is in order to allow UK Power Networks to carry out the repair work.
The lights are close to another set of traffic signals - the lights in Magdalen Street - which often create tailbacks.
The temporary lights will be in place until Monday, September 5.
Work has already caused some short delays in the city over the course of the weekend.
However with commuters returning to their motors on Tuesday these issues are expected to get worse during rush hour.