Electric scooter rider taken to hospital after crash with car

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:27 AM March 31, 2022
An electric scooter has been involved in a crash with a car on Yarmouth Road.

An electric scooter rider has been taken to hospital following a crash in a Norwich suburb.

A car and the scooter collided just before 7am today (March 31) in Yarmouth Road in Thorpe, close to the roundabout with Pound Lane.

The scooter rider suffered a neck injury.

They have been taken to hospital for further assessment.

Police are still at the scene and there is some congestion in the area.

