Electric scooter rider taken to hospital after crash with car
Published: 9:27 AM March 31, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
An electric scooter rider has been taken to hospital following a crash in a Norwich suburb.
A car and the scooter collided just before 7am today (March 31) in Yarmouth Road in Thorpe, close to the roundabout with Pound Lane.
The scooter rider suffered a neck injury.
They have been taken to hospital for further assessment.
Police are still at the scene and there is some congestion in the area.