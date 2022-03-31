Electric scooter rider taken to hospital after crash with car

An electric scooter has been involved in a crash with a car in Yarmouth Road. - Credit: Google Maps

An electric scooter rider has been taken to hospital following a crash in a Norwich suburb.

A car and the scooter collided just before 7am today (March 31) in Yarmouth Road in Thorpe, close to the roundabout with Pound Lane.

The scooter rider suffered a neck injury.

They have been taken to hospital for further assessment.

Police are still at the scene and there is some congestion in the area.