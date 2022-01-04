City road to close for five days as sinking building is investigated

Part of Earlham Road will close for five days from January 10. - Credit: Google Maps

A section of a busy road in the centre of Norwich is set to close for five days as a sinking building is investigated.

Part of Earlham Road, near the Black Horse pub, will close from January 10 to 15 as Norfolk County Council workers attempt to ensure a subsiding building on the road is safe.

While the section is closed a diversion will see drivers diverted via Grapes Hill or Farrow Road, depending on the direction they are travelling in.

As a result of the investigation, some First buses following the Blue Line 26 will be facing diversions.

Buses towards the University of East Anglia (UEA) will follow the normal line of route to Convent Road and continue along Unthank Road.

At the traffic lights by the Mile End Road surgery, buses will turn right into Colman Road, then turn left into the Avenues before resuming the normal line of route.

Buses heading towards the city centre will follow normal line of route to the Avenues then turn right onto Colman Road.

Services will then follow Colman Road to the Mile End surgery traffic lights, and turn left, into Unthank Road, before continuing towards Convent Road where the bus will follow the normal line of route into the city.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

