26 bus services diverted as another city road closed for works

Earlham Road is set to be closed for five days due to works. - Credit: Archant

More diversions in the city are set to impact 26 bus services on another busy Norwich Road.

Earlham Road is set to close for five days from Monday, January 10 until Friday, January 14 due to subsidence investigation works.

The diversion will see buses towards the University of East Anglia (UEA) follow the normal route to Convent Road and continue along Unthank Road.

Buses will then turn right into Colman Road at the traffic lights by the Mile End Road Surgery, before turning left into The Avenues and resuming the normal route.

Buses travelling towards the city will follow the diversion in reverse.

The news comes after work began on the £6.1 million revamp of St Stephens Street in the city.

The works, which are part of the Transforming Cities Fund, have caused bus service changes across Norwich.