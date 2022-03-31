City road reopens after two people injured in crash

Two people have been injured in a crash in Earlham.

Police were called to Cunningham Road at 8.38am this morning, March 31.

The crash was between two vehicles, a blue Seat Ibiza and a silver Honda Civic.

It occurred on the crossroad between Cunningham Road and Scarnell Road.

Two people reported minor injuries.

The road was partially blocked and recovery arrived at the scene at 10.15am.

