Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

City road reopens after two people injured in crash

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:40 AM March 31, 2022
Cunningham Road in Earlham, Norwich

Cunningham Road in Earlham, Norwich - Credit: Google

Two people have been injured in a crash in Earlham.

Police were called to Cunningham Road at 8.38am this morning, March 31.

The crash was between two vehicles, a blue Seat Ibiza and a silver Honda Civic. 

It occurred on the crossroad between Cunningham Road and Scarnell Road.

Two people reported minor injuries.

The road was partially blocked and recovery arrived at the scene at 10.15am.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Whistlefish Court sinkhole, Norwich

Norwich Live News | Video

WATCH: Moment road collapses revealing 10ft sinkhole

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Rachel Watkins and Stephen Knock, owners of Norwich Cauldron on Magdalen Street in Norwich. Picture:

Subscriber Exclusive

Shoppers bewitched as Harry Potter-themed store opens in city

Francis Redwood

person
Kane Platten was jailed at Norwich Crown Court after he admitted sexual activity with a child.

Woman had skin 'ripped off' in Norwich dog attack

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Benoli Norwich

Food critic Grace Dent heaps praise on city restaurant

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon