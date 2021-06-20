City centre street set to close at weekend

Published: 2:41 PM June 20, 2021

Duke Street will be shut so a crane can be removed. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Drivers have been reminded that a Norwich street will be shut this coming weekend so that a crane can be removed.

Norfolk County Council says Duke Street will be shut from 5am on Saturday, June 26 until 8pm on Sunday, June 27.

It will be closed from the junction with Colegate to the entrance to Dukes Palace Wharf.

This is so the crane which has been used to build the new Norwich University of the Arts student accommodation, on the old Mary Chapman Court site, can be safely taken down.

The work is dependent upon decent weather, so if it cannot be done, a back up date of 5am on Saturday, July 17 to 8[m on Sunday, July 18 has been set.

You may also want to watch:

Diversions will be in place, but there will still be access to Dukes Palace Wharf and the Premier Inn, while St Andrews Car Park will remain open.