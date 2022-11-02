How long will roadworks be in place near Newmarket Road?

Drivers have been hit by heavy delays in Newmarket Road, Norwich, as works takes place - Credit: Google Maps/ PA

Motorists have been hit by heavy delays on a busy city street this week as emergency work continues in the area.

Drivers have suffered delays of up to 20 minutes along Newmarket Road as work is carried out in Ablemarle Road due to a suspected gas escape.

Since work started on Monday (October 31), part of Albemarle Road has been closed and one lane in Newmarket Road is shut which is contributing to tailbacks leading from Cringleford into the city.

A traffic light system is in place.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said the works, which are being carried out by Cadent, are expected to be in place until Thursday, November 10.

Elsewhere in the city, there is one lane closed by the Chapelfield roundabout while surface improvement works are carried out.

These works are due to continue until Friday, November 11.