Road closed after crash on NDR causes delays

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:15 PM September 11, 2021    Updated: 3:22 PM September 11, 2021
north walsham road

North Walsham Road, where the accident occured - Credit: Google

Drivers are being advised to avoid North Walsham Road following a crash.

The road has been blocked and is affecting traffic on the NDR.

Police, ambulance, an fire crews are currently on the scene.

Delays on the NDR and North Walsham Road are building, with traffic moving very slowly.

Roads between Norwich and Horstead will be affected.

This road is known for having numerous accidents, with locals calling for measures to be implemented to prevent them.

More to follow.

Norwich News

