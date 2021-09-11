Road closed after crash on NDR causes delays

Published: 3:15 PM September 11, 2021 Updated: 3:22 PM September 11, 2021

North Walsham Road, where the accident occured - Credit: Google

Drivers are being advised to avoid North Walsham Road following a crash.

The road has been blocked and is affecting traffic on the NDR.

Police, ambulance, an fire crews are currently on the scene.

Delays on the NDR and North Walsham Road are building, with traffic moving very slowly.

Road blocked due to RTC #B1150 North Walsham Rd Crostwick causing delays on NDR. Please consider alternative route. #norfolkroads #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) September 11, 2021

Roads between Norwich and Horstead will be affected.

This road is known for having numerous accidents, with locals calling for measures to be implemented to prevent them.

More to follow.

