Driver taken to hospital after crashing into railings
Published: 2:20 PM July 22, 2022
- Credit: Google/Marcus Moore
A driver was taken to hospital after crashing into railings at a road crossing in Sprowston.
The single-vehicle collision happened shortly after midday on Thursday, July 21.
A car crashed into the central reservation near to the Nisa store which left railings and a bollard damaged.
Highways crews attended the scene to assess the damage caused.
The road was cleared by 1.26pm.
Sprowston resident Marcus Moore said he saw several emergency vehicles at the scene.
"I could hear the sirens and blue lights after I got off the bus.
Most Read
- 1 Van driver arrested after serious crash on A47
- 2 Travel chaos as holidaymakers sent to London - then back to Norwich
- 3 Woman seriously injured after being hit by a car in Norwich
- 4 School route to be closed for a month for roadworks
- 5 Couple left with 'nothing' after fire destroys home and kills pets
- 6 City taxi firm ordered to pay £32k for 'unfair dismissal'
- 7 Drug dealer found with two dinner plates full of cocaine and heroin
- 8 Fire crews called to blaze at city centre property
- 9 Your chance to buy pub for just ONE POUND
- 10 Huge touring fireworks fiesta with two displays set for Norfolk Showground
"The railings were damaged at the crossing and the road was closed for about two hours.
"I think this is about the third time I've seen a crash happen at this crossing in the last year or so."