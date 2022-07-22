Driver taken to hospital after crashing into railings

A driver was taken to hospital after crashing into the central reservation in North Walsham Road, Sprowston - Credit: Google/Marcus Moore

A driver was taken to hospital after crashing into railings at a road crossing in Sprowston.

The single-vehicle collision happened shortly after midday on Thursday, July 21.

A car crashed into the central reservation near to the Nisa store which left railings and a bollard damaged.

A bollard was knocked over in the crash - Credit: Marcus Moore

Highways crews attended the scene to assess the damage caused.

The road was cleared by 1.26pm.

Sprowston resident Marcus Moore said he saw several emergency vehicles at the scene.

"I could hear the sirens and blue lights after I got off the bus.

"The railings were damaged at the crossing and the road was closed for about two hours.

"I think this is about the third time I've seen a crash happen at this crossing in the last year or so."