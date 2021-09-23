WATCH: Bus and cyclist skip red light in city

Video

Published: 10:50 AM September 23, 2021

Dash cam footage has revealed the moment a bus and a cyclist appear to ignore red lights in the city centre.

In a video shared by a concerned driver the bus can be seen travelling along Tombland in Norwich.

The lights are seen changing from amber to red but the driver continues through.

Chris Speed, head of operations at First Eastern Counties bus operator, said: “The footage sent to us is very concerning and we will be taking this matter very seriously.

"The driving manoeuvre shown is certainly not what we would expect from any of our driving staff and we will be undertaking a thorough investigation and will be interviewing the driver concerned to understand the reasons for their actions in this instance.”

The video, captured on September 17, then shows pedestrians crossing after the bus.

But while the lights are still red a cyclist is also shown ignoring the signal and continuing over the crossing.

