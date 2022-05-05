Driver of crashed Audi found 'hugely' over the limit for two drugs

The driver of an Audi A4 which crashed in Norwich was found to be hugely over the limit for two drugs - Credit: PA

The driver of an Audi A4 which crashed in Norwich was found to be hugely over the limit for two drugs.

Naomi Laraune had 13 times the legal amount of a cocaine body breakdown product and six times the limit of ketamine.

Her car had collided with another vehicle at the junction of Dereham Road and Connaught Road.

The 31-year-old was still in the driver’s seat when police arrived at just at about 12.30am on October 15 last year.

At King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, prosecutor Stephen Munton said: “They formed the opinion that the defendant was slurring her words, unsteady and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.”

Laraune, of Church Close, Whissonsett, was arrested after providing a positive drug wipe.

A test showed she had 658 micrograms of the cocaine body breakdown product per litre of blood in her system (legal limit 50) and 128 micrograms of ketamine (limit 20).

She pleaded guilty to two counts of drug-driving.

Solicitor George Sorrell, mitigating, said: “The accident clearly shows her degree of impairment in her driving.”

He added that Laraune had taken the decision to drive to a friend’s house over fears of a risk to her safety.

Mr Sorrell said his client was “a very different person” to whom she was last October, having got clean after registering with a drug support provider.

Laraune was disqualified from driving for 15 months, fined £300 and ordered to pay £139 in costs and victim surcharge.