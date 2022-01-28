News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Driver knocks down telegraph pole in Thorpe St Andrew

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 9:32 PM January 28, 2022
A driver knocked down a telegraph pole on Gordon Avenue, Thorpe St Andrew.

The crash happened on Gordon Avenue on Friday, January 28.

A telegraph pole in Thorpe St Andrew has been knocked down after a driver crashed into it.

Fire crews from Sprowston and Earlham attended after receiving reports of the crash at about 6.15pm on Friday, January 28.

A driver knocked down a telegraph pole on Gordon Avenue, Thorpe St Andrew.

A driver knocked down a telegraph pole on Gordon Avenue, Thorpe St Andrew.

The collision happened on Gordon Avenue near the junction with Hillcrest Road.

A driver knocked down a telegraph pole on Gordon Avenue, Thorpe St Andrew.

Fire crews attended the scene on Gordon Avenue.

Police also attended the scene.

Part of the road was closed while officers dealt with the incident.

Police attended the scene on Gordon Avenue, Thorpe St Andrew where a driver knocked down a telegraph pole.

Police were called to the scene on Gordon Avenue. - Credit: Phil Clay

No injuries have been reported.

