Driver knocks down telegraph pole in Thorpe St Andrew
Published: 9:32 PM January 28, 2022
- Credit: Phil Clay
A telegraph pole in Thorpe St Andrew has been knocked down after a driver crashed into it.
Fire crews from Sprowston and Earlham attended after receiving reports of the crash at about 6.15pm on Friday, January 28.
The collision happened on Gordon Avenue near the junction with Hillcrest Road.
Police also attended the scene.
Part of the road was closed while officers dealt with the incident.
No injuries have been reported.
