Driver knocks down telegraph pole in Thorpe St Andrew

The crash happened on Gordon Avenue on Friday, January 28. - Credit: Phil Clay

A telegraph pole in Thorpe St Andrew has been knocked down after a driver crashed into it.

Fire crews from Sprowston and Earlham attended after receiving reports of the crash at about 6.15pm on Friday, January 28.

A driver knocked down a telegraph pole on Gordon Avenue, Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Phil Clay

The collision happened on Gordon Avenue near the junction with Hillcrest Road.

Fire crews attended the scene on Gordon Avenue. - Credit: Phil Clay

Police also attended the scene.

Part of the road was closed while officers dealt with the incident.

Police were called to the scene on Gordon Avenue. - Credit: Phil Clay

No injuries have been reported.

