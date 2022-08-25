Range Rover fails to stop after Sprowston crash with cyclist

The crash took place at the junction between Spixworth Road and Austin Way - Credit: Google

Police are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run in Sprowston.

The incident happened at the junction between Spixworth Road and Austin Way at about 6.30pm on Tuesday, August 23.

A cyclist and a Range Rover were involved, with the driver of the Range Rover failing to stop at the scene.

It is unknown if there were any resulting injuries.

Police are now asking anyone with information to contact PC Tom Brooks at Sprowston police station on 1010 quoting NC-25082022-289.