Drayton High Road closed after crash

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:44 PM November 19, 2021
Updated: 9:48 PM November 19, 2021
Drayton High Road has been closed after a two-car crash - Credit: Google

Drayton High Road in Hellesdon has been closed after a two vehicle crash.

The crash happened at about 8.30pm and emergency services attended the scene.

Ambulance, police and fire crews responded to the crash. 

Norfolk Fire Service attended and made the area safe while also assisting the ambulance service with caring for casualties.

The road is blocked in both directions.

Norfolk Fire Service said the road will likely be cleared soon as of 9.30pm.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

