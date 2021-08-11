Traffic moving slowly after crash on edge of Norwich
Published: 10:29 AM August 11, 2021 Updated: 10:49 AM August 11, 2021
A road on the outskirts of Norwich has been closed following an accident on Wednesday morning.
Norfolk Police has said Waterworks Road is closed at the Dereham Road junction in Heigham Grove near Woodlands Park.
Motorists are being urged to find alternative routes with AA Roadwatch reporting traffic moving slowly in the area.
First Bus has said its 23 and 24 services are diverting both ways via Bowthorpe Road until further notice.
The bus company has apologised for any inconvenience caused.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
