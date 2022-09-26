City centre road to close for water works

Dereham Road is to close for three days - Credit: Google Maps

A city centre road will close for three for repairs to water works.

Dereham Road in the Easton area will close from Monday, September 26, to Wednesday, September 28, as Anglian Water carries out the works.

The road will be closed to all road traffic, however pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

First Bus Excel services will be diverted via the A47, during the time of the works, omitting Easton.

The bus operator said: "We apologise for the inconvenience to your journey."