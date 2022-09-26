Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

City centre road to close for water works

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:34 AM September 26, 2022
Dereham Road is to close for three days next week

Dereham Road is to close for three days - Credit: Google Maps

A city centre road will close for three for repairs to water works.

Dereham Road in the Easton area will close from Monday, September 26, to Wednesday, September 28, as Anglian Water carries out the works.

The road will be closed to all road traffic, however pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

First Bus Excel services will be diverted via the A47, during the time of the works, omitting Easton. 

The bus operator said: "We apologise for the inconvenience to your journey." 

Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Hanna Lipscombe who died at the age of 21 

Heartbroken mum 'kissed daughter goodnight' hours before 21-year-old died

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm are the new tenants for The Drawing Rooms in Norwich. 

Food and Drink

Couple taking on third city bar at former Birdcage site

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Alex Turner and co will play Norwich as part of their 2023 UK tour

Arctic Monkeys to play Norwich gig

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Man charged with kidnap and robbery in Norwich has died

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon