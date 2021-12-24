Part of Dereham Road in Norwich shut in both directions
Published: 5:16 PM December 24, 2021
Part of Dereham Road is closed in both directions.
Following the incident, the road has been shut since 4pm between the A140 Guardian Road and Hotblack Road.
There are reports of heavy traffic building in the area.
In a tweet, Norwich Bus Updates said that Dereham Road was closed between Sweet Briar Roundabout and Bowthorpe Road with the First Red Line service diverted.
Police have been contacted for comment.
