Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Part of Dereham Road in Norwich shut in both directions

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:16 PM December 24, 2021
Sweet Briar Roundabout on Dereham Road.

Sweet Briar Roundabout on Dereham Road. - Credit: Google Maps

Part of Dereham Road is closed in both directions.

Following the incident, the road has been shut since 4pm between the A140 Guardian Road and Hotblack Road.

There are reports of heavy traffic building in the area.

In a tweet, Norwich Bus Updates said that Dereham Road was closed between Sweet Briar Roundabout and Bowthorpe Road with the First Red Line service diverted.

Police have been contacted for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

