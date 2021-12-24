Part of Dereham Road in Norwich shut in both directions

Part of Dereham Road is closed in both directions.

Following the incident, the road has been shut since 4pm between the A140 Guardian Road and Hotblack Road.

There are reports of heavy traffic building in the area.

Alert - West City



Dereham rd closed between Sweet Briar rbt & Bowthorpe Rd. First Red Line diverted — Norwich Bus Updates (@NorwichBuses) December 24, 2021

In a tweet, Norwich Bus Updates said that Dereham Road was closed between Sweet Briar Roundabout and Bowthorpe Road with the First Red Line service diverted.

Police have been contacted for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

