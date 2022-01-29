Delays on Dereham Road in Costessey following crash

There has been a crash on Dereham Road in Costessey.

Emergency services are still on the scene near the Roundwell Medical Centre as of 12.15pm, January 29.

South Norfolk police are attending and asking the public to avoid the area.

There is heavy traffic, causing delays on the road.

The westbound lane is experiencing traffic back to the roundabout near the Bowthorpe Employment Area.

There is also traffic on surrounding roads like Lord Nelson Drive and Longwater Lane.

More to follow.

