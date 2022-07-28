Delays expected and buses diverted due to city lane closure

Unthank Road is currently closed in one direction. - Credit: Google Maps

Commuters are facing delays and buses are being diverted due to one lane of a busy city road being closed.

Unthank Road, in the NR2 area of Norwich, is currently closed on the lane going out of the city, due to UK Power Networks repairing the electrics in the streetlights.

It is expected that the road will reopen before it is scheduled to on Monday, August 1.

A UK Power Networks spokesman said: "UK Power Networks engineers have completed streetlight electrical repair work in Unthank Road in Norwich.

"A lane closure for pedestrian safety remains while work is done to return the pavement to its original state.

"This is scheduled to be completed by Monday, but we aim to finish sooner than that if possible.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Following the closure, First Bus 25 services are being diverted via Newmarket Road towards the University of East Anglia as the road is closed outbound.