Delays on the A47 due to broken down vehicle

A broken down vehicle on the A47 near Thickthorn roundabout was causing severe delays to traffic.

The vehicle broke down in the outside lane of the A47 westbound just before Thickthorn Roundabout.

The road was partially blocked and there was queueing traffic due to recovery work on A47 Norwich Southern Bypass Westbound between A140 Ipswich Road and A11 (Thickthorn Roundabout).

There were reports that traffic is suffering delays of about 20 minutes.

Norfolk police confirmed a recovery vehicle was on its way to the scene.

