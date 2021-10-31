News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays on the A47 due to broken down vehicle

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 5:36 PM October 31, 2021
Updated: 6:32 PM October 31, 2021
There is heavy traffic across Norfolk this morning. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Traffic is building on the A47 near Thickthorn roundabout due to a broken down vehicle. - Credit: Archant

A broken down vehicle on the A47 near Thickthorn roundabout was causing severe delays to traffic.

The vehicle broke down in the outside lane of the A47 westbound just before Thickthorn Roundabout.

The road was partially blocked and there was queueing traffic due to recovery work on A47 Norwich Southern Bypass Westbound between A140 Ipswich Road and A11 (Thickthorn Roundabout).

There were reports that traffic is suffering delays of about 20 minutes.

Norfolk police confirmed a recovery vehicle was on its way to the scene.

Norwich News

