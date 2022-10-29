Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Roads around village near Norwich to close next month

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:35 AM October 29, 2022
Primrose Road where the closures will take place

Commuters travelling into Norwich from a village on the city's outskirts could face delays next month as resurfacing work begins.

Work in Primrose Corner in Blofield between the junction with Belt Road and Salhouse Road is due to start on Monday, November 7, subject to weather conditions. 

Closures will include parts of Primrose Corner, Belt Road, Plumstead Road and Woodbastwick Road with a fully signed diversion route in place.

Access to homes within the closure will be maintained at all times.

The work is due to be completed within one day.

The county council said work was being done to keep staff and the public safe and thanked people for their patience while the work was carried out.

Work will cost £25,000 carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.

