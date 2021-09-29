Rush hour delays on some roads as petrol queues continue

Published: 5:43 PM September 29, 2021 Updated: 6:49 PM September 29, 2021

Queues at Jet petrol station in Plumstead Road East, in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Archant

As fuel demand remains high across the city centre for the sixth day, petrol queues are disrupting traffic in Norwich.

Traffic is once again building on Plumstead Road East, Woodside Road, and Thunder Lane where there is a Jet petrol station.

Mousehold Lane and Corbet Avenue are also facing slow traffic where there is a BP garage.

Drivers on the A146 may face delays on the roundabout where it joins Hall Road in Tuckswood where there is another BP petrol station.

The A140 is also facing delays at the Drayton High Road Asda petrol station.

Slow traffic is affecting Taverham, with queues building on Fakenham Road where there is a Shell garage.

Elsewhere in the county, there is less traffic affecting roads where there are petrol stations.

However, there was traffic affecting the A140 through Alby, at the BP garage and in Lowestoft on Normanston Drive where there is a Shell petrol stations.

Traffic is building in Heacham on the A149 at the BP garage.

Across the county, drivers are still queuing for petrol pumps despite national assurances of fuel stock - but demand seems to finally be easing.

Some stations have begun limiting drivers purchases, with Morrisons in Bradwell capping customers at £35 and Jet in Rose Lane in Norwich limiting customers at £30.

BP in Dereham is no longer selling petrol to reduce congestion.

Queues for fuel at Asda in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Police have urged people not to call them about queuing on roads, with a spokesperson saying: "We’d urge the public not to call police about queues at petrol station and ask them to consider whether it is necessary to queue or create congestion on some roads."

Fuel prices have increased due to the high levels of demand.

Panic-buying and storing petrol in jerry cans at home has prompted Norfolk Fire and Rescue to warn people of the dangers of storing petrol unsafely in their home or vehicle.

Public transport has been affected by the fuel crisis, with long queues delaying buses, or cutting them off entirely.

Even those who live in quieter villages are being affected.

